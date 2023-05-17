Whiskey Raiders Launches Premium Bottle of the Month Club

New club features highly rated & hard to find bottles from the most popular distilleries

New York, NY, May 17, 2023 – Whiskey Raiders, the world’s largest whiskey review website, founded by entrepreneur Dan Abrams, on Wednesday announced the launch of its Bottle of the Month Club. Subscribers to the club will receive hard-to-find whiskeys each month that are carefully curated by the Whiskey Raiders staff and have a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com. Live virtual tastings will also be made available to subscribers every month so novices and experts can learn more about each bottle.

The club will offer the choice of one-month, three-month and six-month subscriptions, as well as a “tasting only” option. Tastings will be led by Whiskey Raiders’ Editor-in-Chief Jay West, who was labeled “the most prolific whiskey reviewer on the internet” by Gear Patrol Magazine.

“This club is unique–what sets it apart is the whiskey you’ll receive and joining me and others for the tasting,” says West. “We’ve spent years at Whiskey Raiders curating and sifting through thousands of whiskeys and you’ll only receive top-rated bottles we feel are important to the landscape of whiskey. I’m excited to partner that experience with live tastings that will pair whiskey with insight, untold stories and commentary from relevant guests from the whiskey industry.”

In the coming months, Whiskey Raiders will also integrate a customized store experience on its site and sister sites, TequilaRaiders.com, GinRaiders.com and RumRaiders.com, making it the one-stop-shop for all whiskey needs – from trusted reviews to purchasing the desired bottle. This integration comes as Whiskey Raiders has seen a significant increase in web traffic from its reviews and coverage. Those interested in the Bottle of the Month Club can purchase a membership for a limited time early enrollment discount here.

About Whiskey Raiders

Founded in 2020 by host, legal analyst and entrepreneur Dan Abrams, Whiskey Raiders is the one-stop shop for whiskey reviews and coverage. The site aggregates individualized reviews from various publications (including its own) into one centralized location and assigns one average score. To date, Whiskey Raiders has scored over 1,900 whiskeys and is among the most highly trafficked whiskey websites in America. Coming off the success of Whiskey Raiders, the team recently launched sister sites TequilaRaiders.com, RumRaiders.com and GinRaiders.com.

