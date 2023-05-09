Quench Your Thirst With Dovetail Distillery Cocktails

When it comes to whiskey, the cliché is true: there is something for everyone. Every sip is a rich sensory experience. But what if we blend that pleasure with a complementary delicacy? As summer spreads over Nevada this May, founder of Dovetail Distillery, Nicholas Cataldo, shares a few ways whiskey enthusiasts and cocktail lovers can use his authentic unaged ‘White Dove’ blend to taste the good life.

Nothing warms the throat on a windy, rainy evening like a cheeky glass of the good stuff. In the privacy of your own home, you can throw on your coziest bathrobe, whack a bit of toe-tapping Stevie Ray Vaughn, and mull over what style of glass would help raise your A-game from a five to a solid ten.

But soon, places like Nevada’s clear, deserted skies will welcome the likes of summertime sweetness, transforming the art of cocktail making into a splash of color, a shared necessity for any whiskey enthusiast and cocktail aficionado to experience.

Nowadays, the best way to enjoy the sweet nectar of the Gods {or a ‘whiskey cocktail’ for short} is to try a recipe many investors, companies, and restaurants are dying to get their hands on – an authentic, unique brew made by Dovetail Distillery.

Founded by Nicholas Cataldo, the Californian-born creative opened his passion-turned-purpose in 2021 and spent six years developing a hand-made niche technique for Oat Whiskey.

The inspiration behind oats, in particular, stemmed from his mother’s home-baked cookies,” a recipe he never forgot. To honor her legacy, he poured his talents and skills in culinary together to form a whiskey that absorbed a freshly baked oatmeal cookie flavor.

But the family wasn’t the only thing that he wanted to represent. The most important thing was to keep his town’s traditions alive. His chef’s kiss concoction is turning heads thanks to his love of history with a theme, label, and flavors rooted in the deep wild western frontier of the mid-1800s.

“Depending on where you go in this state,” Cataldo says, “and you don’t have to go far – you feel like you’ve traveled 150 years into the past. Dovetail is about creating or recreating authentic American spirits, like my unaged Oat Whiskey (White Dove), gin, and one-day brandies.”

He continues, “All our aged products are in 10 and 15-gallon barrels as that was often used on small ranches or found on wagons that traveled west. Along the mountain, edges are all these minerals along the way, and it has a very soft texture. Using that to proof down the spirit softens the edge of the alcohol.”

Entitled White Dove, {an ode to the birds that soar high in the western part of the United States}, the unaged whiskey has been described as having “an upfront bit of spice with sharp grassy tones that are followed by a soft caramel finish.”

“Several people in the distribution industry have said the same thing: wow, I’ve been in the business for 20 years and never tasted anything like this. It’s super unique,” says Cataldo proudly.

The simplest way to enjoy your whiskey is neat. Many collectors and appreciators will add a few drops of water, which enhances the aromas and softens the finish. While others may use it in foods or cooking, mixing the divine spirit with flavorings is a game changer.

Merging complimentary flavors is something that the one-man-operated distillery mogul has no fault in. In fact, Nicholas Cataldo knows precisely how the power of a blended cocktail can change your whole drinking experience.

As a chef in New York City with over two decades of experience in the hospitality and Michelin-star culinary space, it’s safe to say that Cataldo has an innovative flair and a well-developed palette.

“I believe spirits like Gin will be the next revolution, not just because of the history but its versatility. It can make an outstanding cocktail in the hands of someone who really knows what they’re doing,” smiles Cataldo.

Even though his upcoming Navy Strength Gin recipe is on the horizon, as a way to use his current unaged whiskey, Nicholas Cataldo poured together a mixture of fruity feel goods to make cocktails like you have never tasted before.

From The Campfire, The Harvest, to The High Rise and The Glider, the names of his specialty drinks may differ in taste, texture, and technique, but all contain at least an ounce of his ‘White Dove’ delight.

Recently, two new additions have joined the menu, one “is a take on a gin fizz, and the other is a take on a tangerine monitor,” says Cataldo.

Spring and summertime colors resemble the floral and fruity undertones of the balanced botanicals infused within. So, next time you pour a glass of goodness, remember the saying: too much of anything is wrong. But too much good is barely enough.

The world of whiskey is “a complex maze of grains, flavors, and distillation processes,” but Dovetail Distillery takes the cake regarding authenticity.

As the list of great whiskey cocktails grows for Cataldo, his standout designs and unique, flavorful blends of goodness make for one of the most talked-about drinks to note. And it doesn’t end there.

In the near future, Nicholas Cataldo plans on furthering his sustainability effort by expanding to a “fully self-sustained company with its environment fueled by hydroelectric power on his own land, packed with orchards and oak trees.”

For the future generations to prosper, at the same time, Cataldo vows to also “keep the history alive.”

To get your hands on the one-of-a-kind whiskey cocktail recipes, head over to Dovetail Distillery’s website here or follow Nicholas Cataldo on Instagram for any upcoming updates.

