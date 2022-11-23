The Whiskey Raiders Podcast, Episode #001: The Kick Off | Whiskey Raiders

It’s been a long time coming and the exciting day is finally here. Whiskey Raiders, one of the largest whiskey sites on the internet, has been growing explosively since its debut in December of 2020. Since launch, the Whiskey Raiders team has grown, welcoming additional staff, as well as the launch of sister websites Gin Raiders, Rum Raiders and Tequila Raiders.

We’ve quickly has become the internet’s cornerstone of honest, succinct and well-informed whiskey insight for readers across the globe. Today, that same quality content comes to the airwaves and mobile devices of whiskey drinkers everywhere. The Whiskey Raiders Podcast is here!

Subscribe today on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Episode #001, titled “The Kick Off”, features a quick overview of our background and how we like to drink whiskey, and we sip and discuss two great whiskeys: WhistlePig’s The Boss Hog IX: Siren’s Song & Found North Batch 005 (review incoming).

The Whiskey Raiders Podcast is co-hosted by myself, Jay West, managing editor and spirits critic here at Whiskey Raiders, as well as my good friend, and long term bourbon pal, John Henderson.

John hosts his own website, TheBourbonFinder.com, and is a trusted reviewer of spirits well, often times found as an aggregate in our Raided Score here on the Raiders platform. John and I have been producing whiskey content for years over on YouTube at Weekly Whiskey, and John likewise hems TheWhiskeyNet.com – a resource for whiskey communities to build inclusive and feature rich Discord communities for their audiences.

I hope you love this episode! Please subscribe, as new episodes will be posted every Thursday, and can be found wherever you get your podcasts. Episode 2 drops on Thanksgiving (November 24th).