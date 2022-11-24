The Whiskey Raiders Podcast, Episode #002: Turkey Three Ways | Whiskey Raiders

Turkey, Three Ways

“A 32lb turkey looms over John and Jay as they dive into Penelope’s newest bourbon and hit on their Thanksgiving Day drinking strategies. The Whiskey Raiders podcast is your one stop shop for everything from whiskey coverage, new tastings and reviews, to analysis and insight into everything happening in the world of whiskey that matters. This weeks sip: Penelope Valencia.”

Penelope Valencia is the brand’s new, finished bourbon whiskey. You can read the full review here.

Subscribe today on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

The Whiskey Raiders Podcast is co-hosted by myself, Jay West, managing editor and spirits critic here at Whiskey Raiders, as well as my good friend, and long term bourbon pal, John Henderson.

John hosts his own website, TheBourbonFinder.com, and is a trusted reviewer of spirits well, often times found as an aggregate in our Raided Score here on the Raiders platform. John and I have been producing whiskey content for years over on YouTube at Weekly Whiskey, and John likewise hems TheWhiskeyNet.com – a resource for whiskey communities to build inclusive and feature rich Discord communities for their audiences.

I hope you love this episode! Please subscribe, as new episodes will be posted every Thursday, and can be found wherever you get your podcasts.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!