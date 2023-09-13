WhistlePig and Alfa Romeo Collaboration Yields New Rye

WhistlePig Whiskey and Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake have joined forces in launching a racy new rye: The Limited Edition Piggyback Legends Series: Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake Barrel. The brand announced the arrival of the latest expression Wednesday in a news release.

The third expression in WhistlePig’s Single Barrel PiggyBack Legends Series clocks in at 96.77 proof as an homage to Valtteri Bottas’ racing number – 77. The rye whiskey was finished with lychee and oolong tea in honor of Zhou Guanyu, the first Chinese F1 Driver and a member of the Alfa Romeo racing team.

In celebration of Alfa Romeo’s F1 Team Stake’s C43 racing vehicles, trial barrels were tested in the team’s wind tunnel in Switzerland before taking a lap around the track.

Certain barrels were exposed to different levels of G-Forces at WhistlePig’s farm and distillery, “accelerating the interaction between the whiskey and the wood,” according to the brand.

“Partnering with WhistlePig has been a very exciting experience. Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake is dedicated to being the best on the track, and the crew at WhistlePig is fearless in their pursuit to create the best whiskey out there,” said Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake’s driver, Valtteri Bottas according to the release.

The expression will be available online for purchase at WhistlePig’s website and is set to sell at a $50 MSRP.

“We’re taking our third Legends Series release on a ryed like never before,” quipped Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig Head Blender. “Our experiments with dynamic aging went full throttle during finishing trials at the Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake wind tunnel, in turn inspiring new ways to expose barrels to G-forces back at the WhistlePig Farm. The herbal and floral notes of the lychee and tea barrel selected with the team create a new, podium-topping experience for the PiggyBack Rye.”

Whiskey Raiders Chief Spirits Critic Jay West tasted this new whiskey ahead of the release, and you can watch his reaction here:

WhistlePig is no stranger to pushing the envelope with aging its rye expressions. In October, the Vermont-based distillery released Siren’s Song as part of its Boss Hog series. The distinctive expression was finished in fig nectar and tentura casks: interested parties can read a review here.

The brand’s Piggyback Legends Series was created in homage to individuals who “give 100% in the name of greatness,” according to the brand. The series launched in March 2022 with an expression meant to honor Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, David Ortiz.

The most recent expression was created in celebration of the team at Alfa Romeo.

“Joining forces with WhistlePig to release a Single Barrel Rye Whiskey that represents my culture and team has been an honor,” said Zhou Guanyu, an Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake’s driver. “Formula 1 brings together fearless, thrill-seeking motorsports professionals, and WhistlePig has a shared passion for boundary-pushing innovation. Together, we’ve selected something alarmingly good for fans to enjoy this season when the cars are not on the track.”

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!