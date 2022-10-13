2022 Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye Whiskey Launches

Alberta Distillers, maker of Alberta Premium Rye Whiskey, which was the world’s best-selling whiskey made from 100% rye, according to the 2021 IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, on Wednesday announced the 2022 release of its limited-edition Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye.

Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye, crafted and distilled in Alberta, Canada, was first released in 2020, making this the third annual release.

Bottled at 127 proof, Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye will be available in limited quantities in select U.S. markets starting this month for a suggested retail price of $79.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Alberta Distillers, which claims to be the No. 1 rye producer in North America, makes its whiskeys with a mashbill composed entirely of Canadian prairie rye.

Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye, Via the Brand

Taste: Exceptionally smooth with notes of caramel, vanilla and a hint of chocolate balanced with the spiciness of rye and black currant

Finish: Smooth and lingering with the complexity of spice, warm vanilla and dark fruit

