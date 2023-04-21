 Barrell Craft Spirits Adds Rye to Private Release Series
Barrell Craft Spirits Adds Rye to Private Release Series, Starting With 10 Selections Each With a Different Cask Finish

David MorrowApr 21st, 2023, 6:55 pm
Barrell Craft Spirits

Barrell Craft Spirits is adding rye whiskey to its Private Release offerings. (Photo: Barrell Craft Spirits)

On Thursday, independent American whiskey blender Barrell Craft Spirits announced that it will add rye whiskey to its Private Release offerings.

For this series, BCS picked rye whiskeys from Indiana and Canada and blended them into different recipes. The series launches this month with 10 selections, each featuring a rye blended to go well with its cask finish.

Barrell Craft Spirits’ Debut Private Release Rye Whiskey Collection:

  • Rye Whiskey finished in an Armagnac Cask
  • Rye Whiskey finished in a Bourbon Whiskey Barrel
  • Rye Whiskey finished in an XO Cognac Cask
  • Rye Whiskey finished in an Oloroso Sherry Barrel
  • Rye Whiskey finished in a Madeira Barrel
  • Rye Whiskey finished in a Ruby Port Barrel
  • Rye Whiskey finished in a Barbados Rum Cask
  • Rye Whiskey finished in a Sauternes Barrel
  • Rye Whiskey finished in a Tokaji Barrel
  • Rye Whiskey finished in a Pedro Ximenez Sherry Barrel

Barrell describes its Private Release Series one that “showcases the team’s blending expertise while maintaining a single barrel-like scale controlled entirely by hand and by palate.” The Private Release Barrels are also used for barrel picks.

“We’ve expanded our successful Private Release program to include rye whiskeys featuring unique finishing barrels and casks from around America and the world,” BCS Founder Joe Beatrice said in a news release. “For more than 10 years, we’ve led the industry in micro-blending and have proudly pioneered many of these finishes being utilized by other producers today.”

Each whiskey in the Private Release series is limited to between 150 and 180 bottles and priced at $109.99.

