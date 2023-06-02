Blue Run Celebrates Father's Day With Double Oak Rye Whiskey

Blue Run Spirits has unveiled its first whiskey finished in charred oak barrels on Thursday in an effort to celebrate Father’s Day. To keep in accordance with the theme, the brand featured tasting notes from “whiskey dads” — fathers who are also whiskey fans. The expression is set to sell with a suggested retail price of $199.99 and will be available in retail stores in California, Kentucky, Illinois, Florida and Michigan starting July.

Blue Run Double Oak Single Barrel Rye Whiskey is aged in two separate new American White Oak barrels with a #3 medium toast char level. The majority of the aging is done in the first barrel, and it the whiskey is moved to a new barrel for a finishing process. The brand states that the second barrel lends a sweeter quality from the newness of the char, which offsets the spicy herbal characteristics from the rye.

“With single barrel releases over 100 proof, this whiskey was already packed with flavor, but we wanted to add just a little more smoke depth to match the spicy rye,” Blue Run co-founder and CEO Mike Montgomery said in a news release. “Opting for a new, freshly charred oak barrel for the finishing versus a used port or other wine varietal barrel is a different tact in keeping with our quest for innovative whiskey experiences.

The whiskey is bottled from 10 single barrels at barrel strength, with each selection ranging from 104.8 to 110.7 proof.

Blue Run Spirits celebrated Mother’s Day in May by releasing its first-ever batch of Single Barrel Rye Whiskeys, which were named after the moms of its founders.

Best of Blue Run Tasting Notes, Via The ‘Whiskey Dads’

Nose: Yellow cake, maple syrup, brown sugar, with “a whisper of umami.”

Taste: Crème brûlée, candied orange peel, baking spices.

Finish: Milk chocolate cocoa powder, buttercream, and “the biggest hug ever.”

