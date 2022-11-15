WhistlePig Launches Brothers Osborne Barrel Rye Whiskey

Vermont-based WhistlePig Whiskey and country music duo Brothers Osborne, which won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy Award this year, announced Tuesday that they are launching a whiskey collaboration.

The WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Brothers Osborne Barrel is a single-barrel, limited-edition 100% rye whiskey created for and selected by John and TJ Osborne.

“We’re very proud to release a new kind of single for our family to enjoy this holiday season,” John and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne said in a news release. “At its core, music is a string of notes that creates a perfect melody, and the same applies to whiskey. You want a combination of various components that complement one another, and whether it’s music or whiskey, it’s always a dynamic mix. We are huge fans of WhistlePig, so much so we included them in our recent music video. We’re inviting everyone to raise a glass with us to something dangerously good!”

Bottled at 96.56 proof, Brothers Osborne Barrel is aged in American Oak Barrels for at least six years before being finished in high-toast custom barrel heads.

“We had a blast collaborating with Brothers Osborne to bring something new to PiggyBack 100% Rye that represents their unique sound and style,” said Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig head blender. “High toast barrel heads bring sweet, spice and smoke notes to our bold high Rye profile, and nod to what’s been called the band’s instrumental slash-and-burn style. Like WhistlePig, John and TJ are true originals, and the Brothers Osborne Barrel release invites our collective families to join in and celebrate that individuality.”

The Brothers Osborne Barrel is available for purchase online at shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com on Nov. 15 at a suggested retail price of $49.99 per 750-milliliter bottle. It will also be sold in select stores across Texas, Tennessee and Illinois this fall. About 100 bottles autographed by Brothers Osborne will be available for pre-order for $225. Proceeds from the sales of each bottle will benefit Rogers Behavioral Health and its foundation, Mission Possible Fund, raising funds to provide free mental health treatment to low-income patients.

This release is the second in WhistlePig’s single-barrel PiggyBack Legends Series following the March release of Big Papi Barrel, a whiskey made with retired MLB player David Ortiz.

