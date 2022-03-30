Buzzard's Roost Releases Perfect Whiskey for Cigar Lovers

The latest release from Buzzard’s Roost Whiskey is a limited-edition “Cigar Rye,” finished in American oak barrels that were smoked with aged Kentucky tobacco leaves.

Jason Brauner, co-founder and master blender for Buzzard’s Roost, chose a four-year-old Indiana rye to finish in Char 1 barrels, which were toasted to coax out flavors meant to pair well with the aged cigar tobacco.

“We love creating really special whiskies using creative twists,” Buzzard’s Roost Co-founder and CEO Judy Hollis Jones said, according to the Lane Report. “This expression showcases the skills of our blending and barrel team, who had a very intentional flavor profile in mind for this rye. It’s especially nice paired with a fine cigar.”

Buzzard’s Roost Cigar Rye is bottled at 105 proof and has a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. Only three barrels were produced. Buzzard’s Roost recommends sipping neat — with or without a cigar.

Buzzard’s Roost Cigar Rye Tasting Notes

Nose: Floral notes and rye bread, followed by a delicate whiff of smoke, and cinnamon and brown sugar, courtesy of the proprietary toast profile

Taste: Leather and aged cigar tobacco provide nice background notes. On the palate, a combination of candy sweetness and confectionary notes fade to a mid-palate of cigar tobacco and citrus

Finish: Sweet, toasty

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!