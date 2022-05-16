Spirit Hound Bottled in Bond Rye Whisky | Whiskey Raiders

Spirit Hound Distillers, located in the heart of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, will celebrate the release of its first Bottled in Bond Rye Whisky on World Whisky Day, Saturday, May 21.

There will be a celebration, hosted by Spirit Hound at its distillery and tasting room in Lyons, Colo., from 2 – 9 pm. It will be a special opportunity for fans of the brand to taste the new whiskey. Spirit Hound’s Bottled in Bond Rye is distilled with a grain bill that includes corn and is said to offer a woody character thanks to barrels with darker than usual char.

The party on World Whisky Day will kick off Spirit Hound’s Backyard Summer Music Series. Where every Saturday throughout the summer, Spirit Hound will host live music in its backyard and have a special cocktail menu featuring handcrafted cocktails from its tasting room.

Spirit Hound’s lineup of handcrafted spirits are distilled “the Spirit Hound way”. Meaning it is made with locally-sourced ingredients on two stills that were built by hand. The rye is exactly 100 proof (50% ABV), and is produced by one distillery in its facility. The limited bottle release is available for pre-order online for pickup in the tasting room on May 21.

