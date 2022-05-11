Chicken Cock Whiskey Debuts Island Rooster Rum Barrel Rye

Chicken Cock, the famous old brand since 1856, is kicking off the “Summer of the Rooster” with a bold new limited-edition release of Island Rooster Rum Barrel Rye.

The new expression starts with Chicken Cock’s Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey and finishes it in Caribbean rum casks for at least six months. Island Rooster has a 95% rye and 5% malted barley mash bill, bottled at 95 proof (47.5% ABV) in an apothecary-style embossed bottle featuring a metal cup cap for pouring.

According to the brand, Island Rooster was inspired by a trip to the Caribbean, where roosters announce the morning. Chicken Cock also launched its “Summer of the Rooster” program with this release, which will showcase the brand’s bold, confident and expressive take on the iconic Chicken Cock rooster.

“Summer is the ideal season for Chicken Cock to take traditional indoor whiskey-drinking occasions outside, and Island Rooster’s rum barrel finish makes this a whiskey you’ll want to throw in your pack as you head outdoors,” said Matti Anttila, founder of Grain & Barrel Spirits, which owns Chicken Cock.

Chicken Cock Island Rooster Tasting Notes

Appearance: Dark Amber in color

Aroma: Array of spices, pepper, with a hint of rye grassiness and molasses with oak overtones

Flavor: Complex spices, vanilla, butterscotch, and pepper, complimented with rum sweetness

Finish: Very long and enjoyable, with the rye characteristics predominant but enhanced with a touch of sweetness, and buttery mouthfeel

Chicken Cock Island Rooster Rum Barrel Rye was awarded a gold medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Production was limited to only 25 barrels but will be available to purchase for $199.99 per 750-milliliter bottle from either Chicken Cock’s website or via ReserveBar.

