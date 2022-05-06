Alias Pays Homage to Early Distillers | Whiskey Raiders

The new Alias Straight Rye Whiskey from Luxco pays tribute to our country’s early female distilling pioneers. The name Alius is an homage to the many who had to use their initials to hide their gender in order to own and operate distilleries.

The bottle features a bold, black bottle and black label with a contrasting white logo and the slogan: “Forgotten Names. Unforgettable Flavors.”

Win a Distiller Course

To celebrate the launch of Alias Straight Rye Whiskey, Luxco will conduct a write-in contest to win a six-day, travel-expenses-paid distiller course at Moonshine University.

Consumers 21 and older can simply visit the Alias website and respond in 10 words or less to the contest question: “What does a scholarship to Moonshine University mean to you?” Contest entries will be accepted between May 2 and August 30, 2022.

Alias Straight Rye Whiskey Tasting Notes

Alias Straight Rye Whiskey features a mash bill that is 51% rye, 45% corn and 4% barley malt, delivering tasting notes that include a balanced aroma of sweet fruit and rye spice, complemented with slight hints of mint; a palate that offers forward notes of caramel, vanilla and fruit with a bold rye finish; and flavors of fruit, rye, spice, mint, caramel and vanilla throughout.

Distilled at Luxco’s Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Alias is bottled at 90 proof (45% ABV) and will be available in May.

