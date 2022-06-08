Frey Ranch Announces Release Date for New Single Barrel Rye

Frey Ranch Distillery has announced the release of a limited-edition single barrel rye whiskey. Bottled at barrel strength and featuring a mash bill consisting of 100% rye, Frey Ranch Single Barrel Rye’s release keeps pace with the current popularity of the dark spirit.

In fact, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, rye whiskey volumes increased 1,275% – growing to 1.2 billion cases — from 2009 to 2018. This launch allows Frey Ranch to ride the wave of popularity for rye whiskey and reach a wider audience of consumers who prefer rye whiskey.

“Our Straight Rye Whiskey has really been a hit for Frey Ranch, racking up awards and recognition from our fans – in fact, both our Straight Rye and our new Single Barrel Rye received Double Platinum recognition from The Ascot Awards,” Frey Ranch co-founder Colby Frey said in a news release. “While our straight rye has become a mainstay of our whiskey portfolio, we’ve tasted our ryes straight from the barrels and felt we had a whiskey worthy of bottling as a single barrel. Our incredibly easy to drink whiskey is the culmination of my dream to release a rye in a single barrel format.”

Frey Ranch Single Barrel Rye Tasting Notes, From the Brand

Frey Ranch’s new Single Barrel Rye is aged in #4 char barrels and capped with #3 char heads, resulting in a smooth, complex flavor that sets it apart from the pepper-forward flavor profile found in many ryes. The nose provides intense, earthy notes of charred applewood, perfume and rye spice while the palate vacillates between candied berries, fig jam, fruit cake, leather and marzipan.

This whiskey is bottled at 90 proof and made with a 100% Winter Cereal Rye mash bill. The rye is grown and harvested on-site at Frey Ranch Distillery by Colby Frey.

The new rye is priced at $99 for a 750 ml bottle. It will be available in September via Frey Ranch’s e-commerce site and will have a limited retail presence in Nevada this fall.

