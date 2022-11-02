George Dickel, Leopold Bros Release Collaboration Blend Rye

On Tuesday, Tennessee distillery George Dickel and Colorado distillery Leopold Bros announced that they are bringing back their George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend rye whiskey, which first debuted last year.

The whiskey is a blend of Leopold Bros’ Three Chamber Rye and George Dickel’s column still rye, which last year became the first rye release distilled at Dickel’s Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

“The George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend was founded on our friendship and mutual admiration for each other as distillers. This is such a meaningful product to us both, and we have been overwhelmed by the initial reception,” Nicole Austin, general manager and distiller at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., said in a news release. “Working with Todd and his team to create this blend is a once-in-a-career moment for me. I’m particularly excited we’re able to give whisky drinkers another chance to taste a piece of history while establishing a long-term partnership between George Dickel and Leopold Bros.”

Bottled at 100 proof, George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend launches this month in select markets across the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $109.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

“From sharing a sample of our trademark Three Chamber Rye with Nicole Austin in 2021 to the creation of our rare rye release, this continued partnership with George Dickel has been nothing short of amazing,” Todd Leopold, founder of Leopold Bros, said. “With the return of our take on the historic American style, we look to inspire the resurgence of rare rye whisky and the recreation of classic cocktails.”

George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend Tasting Notes, Via the Brands

Nose: Lavender, elderflower and rose balanced by sweet hints of maple syrup, marshmallow and cocoa

Taste: Rosewater, blackberries, caramel, lavender, fig and citrus

Finish: Earl gray, honey and cocoa

