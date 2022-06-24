GWAR, Catoctin Creek Announce 2022 Release of Ragnarök Rye

Virginia-based Catoctin Creek Distilling and heavy metal rock band GWAR on Friday announced the second annual release of Ragnarök Rye, a little more than a year after the first batch launched in May 2021. The first release wound up being tremendously popular, selling out quickly.

GWAR is known for its science-fiction-themed concepts, which portray the band members as alien warriors. The band member’s “names” are Blóthar the Berserker, Balsac the Jaws of Death, Jizmak da Gusha, Beefcake the Mighty and Pustulus Maximus.

“We really thought we had seen the last of these guys, but they came back,” Scott Harris, founder and general manager of Catoctin Creek, said in a news release. “You know how people tell you to never feed a stray cat? Yeah, that goes double for space monsters. We never should have given them that whisky. Now, we’ll never be rid of them!”

The release will comprise 1,000 cases, 700 available throughout Catoctin Creek’s national retail footprint and the other 300 available on the distillery’s online shop, starting Monday.

Furthermore, Up to 100 five-packs of Ragnarök Rye featuring a bottle topper of each GWAR band member will be available to order through Catoctin Creek’s national ordering site, BuyVirginiaRye.com. Each purchase includes a chance to win a guitar signed by the band, a signed barrel head or GWAR tickets for life.

The bottle’s new whisky label matches the artwork from GWAR’s new album, “The New Dark Ages,” which was released digitally in June.

“Here at GWAR headquarters, we can’t get enough of this Catoctin Creek booze,” Blóthar the Berserker said. “So much so, we have decided to take up residence at Purcellville, Virginia! I’m sure the Chamber of Commerce is delighted. This annual edition features artwork from our new album, ‘The New Dark Ages,’ and let’s just say this hooch heavily ‘influenced’ it. So, make sure you stock up on what is left of this batch of boozy delight before we manage to drink down all 1,000 cases. Also, while you swig, check out all the cool new Ragnarök Rye swag you can buy! Consume humans! It is your sole purpose in life!!!”

Bottled at 92 proof, Ragnarök Rye is priced at $99 per 750-milliliter bottle.