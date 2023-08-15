Hard Truth Team Up With Mellencamp Whiskey Co. on Rye Series

On Tuesday, Indiana distillery Hard Truth announced the release of a sweet mash rye whiskey series made in collaboration with Mellencamp Whiskey Company. Mellencamp Whiskey Company was co-founded by Hud Mellencamp, the son of Grammy-winning musical artist John Mellencamp.

“Our partnership with Hard Truth aligns perfectly with our values of supporting local farmers and sourcing high-quality local ingredients,” Hud Mellencamp said in a news release. “We are excited to begin our journey as an emerging whiskey brand partnering with such an innovative, like-minded whiskey partner right in our own backyard. When we started Mellencamp Whiskey, we knew we wanted to stick to our Hoosier roots.”

The partnership will comprise four limited-collector-edition sweet mash rye whiskeys, which will launch during the spring and fall seasons. The first release, Harvest Sweet Mash Rye, will be released Sept. 9 at the Hard Truth Distillery in Nashville, Indiana. It will go on sale at the distillery and then launch to select retailers around the country between September and December, priced at $69.95.

Harvest Sweet Mash Rye is distilled from a mashbill that Hard Truth has never used, made from grains grown by the distillery’s farmer partners in Indiana.

“By supporting and collaborating closely with our local farmers we are able to offer the highest quality and hyper-regional flavor profile in our whiskeys,” Hard Truth Master Distiller Bryan Smith said in the news release. “It is our farmer’s dedication to sustainable farming that inspired us to create our new ‘Grounded in Truth’ campaign that provides funding to educate others on how to grow the highest quality grains, while at the same time being good stewards of the land.”

Each release in the series will be selected and blended by Smith with assistance from Hud Mellencamp and Mellencamp Whiskey Co.’s Levi Collison.

Each bottle in the series will feature original artwork from John Mellencamp on the label.

In July, Hard Truth released a rye whiskey named High Road.

