Heaven Hill Debuts 17th Parker's Heritage Collection Whiskey

Heaven Hill announced the 17th release in the annual Parker’s Heritage Collection on Wednesday. The 2023 expression is a 10-year-old, cask-strength rye whiskey with a suggested retail price of $185. Portions of the proceeds for each bottle purchased will go to ALS research.

This year’s edition is distilled from a mashbill of 51% rye, 35% corn and 14% malted barley. It was bottled at a cask-strength 128.8 proof.

The decade-old whiskey is a blend of whiskeys barreled in August, October and December 2012 and sourced from barrels that were aged on the first floors of Rickhouses H1 and H2; the fifth floor of Rickhouse FF; the third and seventh floors of Rickhouse BB; and the second floor of Rickhouse DD. The spirit was non-chill-filtered to retain its complexity from the extended aging time.

Parker’s Heritage Collection was created in celebration of the late Heaven Hill Master Distiller Parker Beam, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2010. The limited release launched in 2013, and proceeds from the sales have raised more than $1.2 million towards ALS research.

“Keeping Parker’s legacy alive with this ultra-premium offering is something we’re very dedicated to at Heaven Hill Distillery,” Vice President of American Whiskey at Heaven Hill Susan Wahl said in a news release. “Parker laid the groundwork for this series, and we believe this Cask Strength Rye release is one that would make him proud.”

Last year’s Parker’s Heritage Collection was a limited-edition bourbon blend of a 13-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey that was double-barreled for four weeks and a 15-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey.

The 2023 edition of the Parker’s Heritage Collection will hit retail shelves in mid-September and be available for purchase in a three-bottle case.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!