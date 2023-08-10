Hemingway Whiskey Launches Signature Rye Expression

Hemingway Whiskey Company has launched a new rye expression. The Hemingway Rye Whiskey Signature Edition will now be available for purchase with a suggested retail price of $80 online and on retail shelves in select markets starting Wednesday, according to a news release from the brand.

The first batch is a blend of two straight rye whiskeys, with 90% of the blend consisting of 6-year-old Indiana Straight Rye and 10% consisting of 4-year-old Kentucky Straight Rye. The Kentucky rye was made by Master Distiller Jacob Call, known for working with brands like Green River.

After the blending process, the whiskey was finished in rum-seasoned Oloroso sherry casks belonging to Jacob Call’s father, master distiller Ron Call. The finished whiskey was bottled at 102 proof.

“Crafting a new signature whiskey is a significant endeavor for any distiller, and the entire Hemingway Whiskey team has worked hard to get it just right,” Jacob Call said in the news release. “When tasting the new Signature Edition Rye Whiskey, you’ll get a smoothness mixed with complexity. It has the traditional rye spice notes but because it was finished in my dad’s rum-seasoned Oloroso Sherry Casks it has just the right sweetness to soften the spice. This is a whiskey we are all extremely proud to put our signatures on.”

The family-owned Hemingway Whiskey Company has chosen to add this latest expression to its core portfolio. Production of the whiskey was a joint effort between the Hemingway, Groth and Call families. The Groth family includes Hemingway Whiskey Company founder Steve Groth. Groth is also a co-founder of Angel’s Envy Bourbon.

The Hemingway Whiskey Company pays homage to the American author, journalist and storyteller, Ernest Hemingway. Both the Groth and Call families collaborated with Hemingway’s descendants to uncover private moments the writer had and use them as inspiration for the brand’s whiskey expressions.

“We’ve been thrilled to see the overwhelmingly positive reception to our inaugural whiskey releases, and we couldn’t be more proud to share our signature edition,” Groth said. “Our families came together to create this new whiskey, filled with tradition and passion, and we can’t wait to hear what people think.”

Hemingway Rye Whiskey Signature Edition Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Ryegrass, vanilla, raspberry, raisins, baking spices and oak wood.

Taste: Big bold notes of orange and other assorted dark fruits balanced perfectly with hints of chocolate and caramel.

Finish: Baking spices, caramel sweetness.

