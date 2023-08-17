Sagamore Spirit Named Proud Partner of Baltimore Ravens

Sagamore Spirit announced on Thursday it was tapped as the official proud partner of the Baltimore Ravens, according to a news release. The partnership, set to run through March 2028, will begin with the opening of the Sagamore Spirit Bar at M&T Bank Stadium, where fans can enjoy whiskey or canned cocktails from the distillery.

The Maryland-based spirits brand is releasing a limited-time collectible bottle of its rye whiskey to commemorate the partnership with the Ravens, named Raven’s Home Reserve. Raven’s Home Reserve has a distinctive label that marks the stadium’s 25th anniversary and the Baltimore Ravens logo.

“This partnership has been a long time coming. We’ve spent years rooting for our home team from inside the walls of our distillery – and now we have a chance to finally bring a taste of our Maryland rye whiskey straight to the fans at M&T Bank Stadium,” CEO and CFO of Sagamore Spirit, Drew Thorn, said in a statement per the news release.

Sagamore Spirit claims to focus on partnering with the state’s local farming community to create a whiskey that is distinctively Maryland from grain to glass.

The brand claims its expression of rye whiskey has earned over 200 awards internationally, including World’s Best Rye Whiskey in 2019 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Its Cask Strength Rye Whiskey won a Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2017, and we have reviewed the expression here.

Sagamore Spirits proofs its whiskeys with limestone-filtered water from the distillery’s very-own Spring House which the brand states was built in 1909.

As part of the collaboration, five fans will be able to win a bottle of the limited-edition expression. Winners will also receive an invitation to an event at Sagamore Spirit’s distillery where they can spend some time enjoying whiskey with a “Baltimore Ravens legend,” according to the news release.

“We’ve always been incredibly proud of the place we call home, and this partnership brings the best of Maryland football and Maryland rye whiskey together like never before,” Thorn concluded.

