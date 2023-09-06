Jack Daniel's Introduces Brand's First Bottled-In-Bond Rye

On Wednesday, Jack Daniel’s unveiled its latest addition to its bonded whiskey collection — a bonded rye, according to The Galveston County Daily News. This is the first rye whiskey to achieve the Bottled-in-Bond designation from the Tennessee whiskey distillery.

“The Bottled-in-Bond designation on Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye is another stamp of quality, assuring consumers that every drop of our whiskey is made right here in Lynchburg at the Jack Daniel Distillery with the highest standards possible,” Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher said in a statement according to The Galveston County Daily News.

The Tennessee whiskey brand’s Bonded Series pays homage to the past, specifically the Bottled-In-Bond Act of 1897. According to the Bottled-In-Bond Act, a whiskey must be distilled by one distiller during a single season, matured in a government-bonded warehouse for a minimum of four years and bottled at 100 proof or 50% ABV.

Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye hosts a mashbill of 70% rye, 18% corn and 12% malted barley. In a signature move of the distillery, the rye undergoes the brand’s own “charcoal mellowing process,” where it is filtered through handcrafted charcoal for added “smoothness,” according to the brand.

Jack Daniel’s Bonded Rye is available in the States for a suggested retail price of $31.99 and can be purchased for pre-sale through Reserve Bar through September 6. In May, the brand released a Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye which we’ve reviewed here.

The brand’s latest release follows hot on the heels of Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release Heritage Barrel Rye Whiskey, which debuted mid-August.

“Bonded Rye features our uniquely crafted rye grain bill at 100 proof, delivering a unique and balanced profile that drinkers have come to expect and seek out from our rye releases,” Fletcher concluded.

