Jack Daniel's New Rye Whiskeys Selected By Husband-Wife Duo

The Jack Daniel Distillery on Wednesday announced the two latest whiskeys — both ryes — in its Distillery Series, formerly called the Tennessee Tasters’ Selection.

Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series selection #8 is a Toasted Maple Barrel Rye, and selection #9 is a Toasted Barrel Finished Rye.

The new expressions are bottled at 101 proof and were selected by husband and wife Josh and Lexie Phillips — who work as a taster and an assistant distiller for Jack Daniel’s.

“At Jack Daniel’s, we take pride in controlling every aspect of the whiskey making process, from cultivating our own yeast to crafting our own barrels. Having the Jack Daniel Cooperage gives us an unmatched ability to experiment with specifications to see how different materials and techniques can impart new flavors and aromas,” Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher said in a news release. “These two barrel-finished rye whiskeys are a result of that experimentation process, and we think they stand out as truly unique offerings that reflect the spirit of craft and innovation we have here at the Jack Daniel Distillery.”

Jack Daniel’s Toasted Barrel Finished Rye – Selected by Assistant Distiller Lexie Phillips

Bottled at 101 proof, Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series Toasted Barrel Finished Rye is a Straight Tennessee Rye Whiskey barreled in summer 2014 and re-barreled in high-toast, no-char oak barrels in October 2019. Toasted Barrel Finished Rye is bottled at 101 proof.

Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series Toasted Barrel Finished Rye and Toasted Maple Barrel Rye are each available in 375-milliliter bottles for a suggested retail price of $41.99 after tax at the White Rabbit Bottle Shop at the Jack Daniel Distillery and in select stores in Tennessee.

Tasting notes via the brand: Notes of caramel and toasted oak with layers of rye spice, molasses, and dark chocolate imparting a full body mouth feel.

Jack Daniel’s Toasted Maple Barrel Rye – Selected by Taster Josh Phillips

Also bottled at 101 proof, Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series Toasted Maple Barrel Rye is a Straight Tennessee Rye Whiskey initially barreled in March 2017 and finished in high-toast, no-char maple barrels in September 2021.

Tasting notes via the brand: “A sweet aroma of honey and vanilla with notes of maple, raisins, pralines, and butterscotch with a lasting finish of toasted marshmallow.”

