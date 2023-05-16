Jack Daniel's Barrel Proof Rye Debuts | Whiskey Raiders

On Tuesday, Tennessee whiskey producer Jack Daniel’s unveiled the newest whiskey in its Single Barrel Collection: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey.

Jack Daniel’s Barrel Proof Rye is distilled from a mashbill of 70% rye, 18% corn and 12% barley before aging in new American white oak barrels and being bottled straight from the barrel. It will be available between 125 and 145 proof.

“The combination of our unique rye grain bill and barrel house locations make for a special rye whiskey that perfectly balances bold and smooth,” Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s master distiller, said in a news release. “We’ve offered our rye whiskey at barrel strength through special limited releases in the past, and the responses from the whiskey community have been overwhelmingly positive. Now we’re excited to have our Barrel Proof Rye as a permanent part of our whiskey offerings to give even more of our friends a chance to try this special expression.”

Jack Daniel’s Barrel Proof Rye will be available across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $59.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Jack Daniel’s has previously released limited-edition barrel-proof ryes (our review on a previous edition here), but this is the first time it has become a permanent offering in the brand’s portfolio.

Aside from the Barrel Proof Rye, The Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection is composed of Single Barrel Select, Single Barrel Select Barrel Proof and Single Barrel Rye.

In March, Jack Daniel’s released the first batch of Jack Daniel’s 12 Years Old and the second batch of Jack Daniel’s 10 Years Old. To read our review of Jack Daniel’s 12 Years Old, click here.

