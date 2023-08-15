Jack Daniel's Debuts Twice Barreled Rye Whiskey

On Tuesday, Jack Daniel’s launched a limited expression of twice-barreled rye as the latest edition to the Single Barrel Special Release collection. The brand announced in a news release that the 100-proof spirit would be available across the U.S. in limited quantities for the suggested retail price of $75.

The Twice Barreled Special Release Heritage Barrel Rye Whiskey from the Brown-Forman-owned producer is distilled from a mashbill of 70% rye, 18% corn and 12% malted barley. The spirit undergoes Jack Daniel’s signature charcoal mellowing process prior to being aged in new American white oak barrels for a minimum of five years and finished for two years in Jack Daniel’s high-toast Heritage barrels.

“Our lightly charred and heavily toasted Heritage Barrels showcase the expertise of our cooperage and elevate innovation through the barrel making process,” Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher said in a news release. “Our unique barrel toasting process and rye grain bill work together to create an extraordinary rye whiskey that marries sweetness with spice. We couldn’t be more excited for our friends to enjoy this special twist on our original Heritage Barrel expression.”

The brand describes the special release as holding aromas of toasted oak, light spices and honey. There’s a richness on the palate, with flavors of oak, vanilla, toasted rye bread and molasses that fades into a graham cracker and brown sugar-based finish.

Jack Daniel’s claims its Heritage Barrels are crafted at lower temperatures and heavily toasted. The result of this low and slow process yields a light yet rich and flavorful char, according to the brand. The Tennessee whiskey producer experimented with a Heritage Barrel release in the fall of 2018 and claims the expression was a celebration of barrel-making, a very important part of whiskey production to the distillery.

Jack Daniel’s limited-release expressions, particularly within the rye category, have received quite a bit of acclaim amongst critics. The Tennessee-based distillery launched a Single Barrel Proof Rye expression in May, which received critical acclaim. Check out our review here.

