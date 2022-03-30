Kentucky Owl Introduces The Wiseman Straight Rye

Kentucky Owl on Wednesday announced the second release in its The Wiseman series, which debuted with The Wiseman bourbon in September. The new release is a straight rye whiskey, which will be available beginning in April at “a limited number of fine retailers” across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $60 for a 750-milliliter bottle.

The Wiseman Straight Rye has a 95%-rye mash bill and is bottled at 100.8 proof, according to a news release.

The Wiseman Bourbon was a collaboration between Kentucky Owl and Bardstown Bourbon Company.

“Following the successful launch and customer response to our Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Straight Bourbon, we’re delighted to quickly follow this with the launch of Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Rye,” said Nik Keane, Global Category Leader at Stoli Group. “We’re confident our customers will also love this product — it is exciting times ahead with Kentucky Owl.”

Kentucky Owl was purchased by global spirits company Stoli Group in 2017.

In October, Stoli announced an agreement with Hong Kong-based Global Drinks Ltd. to expand its drinks into the Asia pacific reason.

The same month, Stoli announced the hiring of Bardstown Bourbon Company co-founder David Mandell as president of Kentucky Owl Real Estate Company, to lead the construction and development of the $150 million distillery and tourist attraction Kentucky Owl Distillery and Park, which Stoli has described as “the Disney World of Kentucky Bourbon.”

The Wiseman Straight Rye Tasting Notes

Nose: Rich and spicy with hints of fresh rye bread and slight hints of sweet caramel and cinnamon

Taste: Spicy, rich rye flavor

Finish: Long, starts as fresh rye bread and slowly moves towards buttered cinnamon toast and ends with a hint of English walnut

