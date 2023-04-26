Michter's 10 Year Rye Returns | Whiskey Raiders

On Tuesday, Kentucky whiskey brand Michter’s announced that it will release its 10-year-old straight rye whiskey for the first time since July.

“Our goal is to make the greatest American whiskey,” Master Distiller Dan McKee said in a news release. “We would love to be able to offer more of it, but we simply won’t do so until the whiskey is ready at the standard our loyal Michter’s drinkers expect. I do think that we have some good news to share in that respect, which is why I am so happy to introduce the 2023 release of Michter’s 10 Year Rye.”

Bottled at 92.8 proof, Michter’s 10 Year Rye has a suggested retail price of $200.

“The 10 Year Rye release is elegant, yet full of herbal and honey characters with warm spice resulting in a captivating, rich, smooth drinking experience,” said Andrea Wilson, Michter’s master of maturation. “I am hopeful that it will bring a smile to everyone who experiences it as we work to bring even more wonderful Michter’s to market.”

The return of Michter’s 10 Year Rye comes amid ongoing inventory constraints due to high demand for the popular brand’s products.

“We recognize the frustration of some of our supporters as they encounter challenges in finding certain Michter’s releases on the shelf,” Wilson said. “We want our loyal Michter’s drinkers to know we are trying to continue to invest in the growth of the brand while maintaining the exceptional level of our whiskeys. “We have an over 30-year planning horizon for our whiskeys and use models to plan sales and work hard to focus on staying true to the quality of our whiskeys.”

In February, Michter’s announced the return of its single-barrel 10 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon for the first time since 2021.

In January, the brand released its Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey for the first time since 2019.

