2022 Edition of Michter's 10 Year Rye Gets Release Date

Michter’s Distillery on Tuesday announced that it will begin shipping its first and only 2022 bottling of 10 Year Kentucky Straight Rye in July.

“Given that we’re holding back our 10 Year Bourbon until 2023, I’m especially happy to be releasing our 10 Year Rye this summer,” Michter’s Master Distiller Dan McKee said. “It’s one of my very favorite releases.”

Michter’s in March announced the postponement of its 10-year bourbon to 2023.

The suggested retail price per 750-milliliter bottle of Michter’s 10 Year Rye is $185.

“It may be the only release we do of a 10 Year whiskey this year, but it’s a really special one,” Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco said in a news release, Yahoo. “At Michter’s it’s about never compromising on quality rather than maximizing sales.”

This annual expression is a Kentucky-style rye made from a mashbill comprising corn and barley, alongside the majority component rye.

“This year’s Michter’s 10 Year Rye continues to provide a consistent, rich and complex experience with beautiful spice and citrus surrounded by decadent chocolate, caramel and fruit,” Michter’s Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson said. “It is the exceptional balance of sweet and spice with a subtle hint of oak maturity that makes Michter’s so special to those who appreciate a Kentucky style rye.”

