Michter's Toasted Barrel Rye to Return in 2023

Michter’s Toasted Barrel Rye is set to return in September, the Louisville-based distillery announced Tuesday. The wildly popular rye has a suggested retail price of $120 and initially launched in 2014.

Andrea Wilson, Michter’s master of maturation, is in charge of supervising the rye’s distinctive aging protocol.

“Our Master Distiller Dan McKee and I first select fully matured barrels of our US*1 Rye,” Wilson said in a news release. “Then we transfer those rye barrels for finishing into a second barrel, made of special wood naturally air-dried and seasoned outdoors for 24 months and toasted to our specifications, but not charred. The Toasted Barrel Finish Rye is designed to showcase the beautiful extractives from a toasted only finish barrel that impart remarkable character and contribute to an exceptional experience.”

This year’s release of the toasted barrel rye is bottled at 108.9 proof. The distillery claims it uses barrels made exactly to its specifications during the whiskey-making process. These distinctive barrels are toasted before being charred, and the additional step makes the wood’s sugars more readily available through caramelization, according to the brand.

Michter’s Toasted Barrel Rye was originally the result of an experiment. According to the brand, the distillery team researched different barrel finishes for rye whiskey for years until it ultimately chose to use a custom-made barrel assembled from air-dried wood and toasted to Michter’s distinctive specifications.

President of Michter’s and recent Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame inductee Joseph J. Magliocco spoke about the expression’s initial 2014 release and claimed the team at the distillery “had no idea it would create a new whiskey category for people to enjoy.”

The brand describes the Toasted Barrel Rye as holding enhanced spice notes with delicate chocolate aromas balanced with vanilla and honey. It cites roasted nuts, dates and a lingering finish of burnt sugar interlaced with campfire smoke.

Master Distiller Dan McKee shared his own thoughts on the expression:

“I enjoy rye in general, and this Toasted Rye in particular is a full-throttle flavor experience.”

