Ezra Brooks Launches Old Ezra 7-Year Straight Rye Whiskey

Ezra Brooks announced the release of a new expression earlier this month, the Old Ezra 7-Year Straight Rye Whiskey. The new rye is limited to fewer than 20,000 bottles and will retail for a suggested price of $79.99.

Old Ezra 7-Year Rye is a blend of two rye mashbills — the first containing 51% rye and the second 95% rye — and is aged for seven years and is bottled at 57% ABV.

“With Old Ezra 7-Year Straight Rye Whiskey, we’ve delivered a rye whiskey worthy of the Old Ezra label,” Lux Row Distillers master distiller John Rempe said, according to Beverage Dynamics. “This tasty 7-year-old rye offers slightly sweet and oaky tones with hints of vanilla and honey, and it finishes with a warm touch of spice and tobacco. It’s certain to become a favorite among both rye fans and fans of the Ezra Brooks brand family.”

The new rye is being introduced shortly after its bourbon counterpart, Old Ezra 7-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, won “Best Overall Bourbon” at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The new rye will hit retail stores later this month.

