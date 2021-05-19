Old Forester Gearing Up To Give Whiskey Drinkers Their Dream Come True | Whiskey Raiders

Image courtesy of the TTB

It’s clear that Bourbon and Rye Whiskey are all the rage right now, with new distilleries and brands popping up what seems like every day. With that though, established brands and highly rated bottles are getting harder and harder to find. Single Barrels though have become the new unicorns. Whether bottled by the distillery or hand selected by whiskey groups or liquor stores, these bottles provide a unique experience since no two whiskey barrels are the same. Distilleries are expanding their programs and even creating new brands to meet customer needs.

Brown-Forman is no stranger to the market, and has expanded their Old Forester line to capitalize. While single barrels of their bourbon were available to retailers, last year they allowed for the option to bottle the whiskey at barrel proof. Us whiskey geeks love the option of sipping at high proof, or having the option to dilute exactly to our preference. These releases have been met with high praise, but one thing lingered on consumers’ minds: What about rye?

Old Forester submitted, and the TTB has approved labels for Old Forester Single Barrel Rye Barrel Strength. While approval is not a guarantee that a product will hit the shelves, it is the first step in the process and already has consumers licking their lips for a chance to get a taste. Old Forester Rye is already a big hit in terms of flavor and it’s low price tag and has lead buyers to dream about what it would taste like at barrel proof. Brown-Foreman did release a Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye that was met with universal love and success, so this appears to be another step for them to excite and cater to their consumer base.