Redemption Sur Lee Rye Crafted With Wine-Inspired Technique

On Tuesday, Redemption Whiskey announced a new addition to its Specialty Series: Redemption Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey. Redemption created Sur Lee using a new whiskey-making technique inspired by the French sur lie winemaking process. This process was designed to add “layers of complexity and roundness,” the brand said in a news release.

To make Redemption Sur Lee, Redemption used its pre-Prohibition rye mash bill, which is made of 95% rye. Then, Redemption added backset, an acidic liquid strained from the mash after primary distillation, which Redemption calls the “whiskey lees” into the barrel before aging.

Then, Redemption periodically rotated the barres while the whiskey was aging, allowing the “lees” to interact with the whiskey.

“The ‘sur lee’ method invigorates the rye’s complexity to further enhance and develop the whiskey,” Redemption wrote in a news release.

Redemption Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey is a limited release. It will become available online and in stores in New York, Delaware, Florida, California, Texas and Massachusetts beginning Oct. 1. While supplies last, it will be available for a suggested retail price of $59.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

“At the beginning of our creation process, we were curious to see what flavors would be imparted if we applied a technique similar to the French winemaking sur lie process to our amazing classic rye mash bill,” Tom Steffanci, president of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, which produces Redemption, said in a news release. “We spent a lot of time adjusting the approach to get it just right and we are delighted with the delicious outcome. I can’t wait to hear from consumers once they have the opportunity to taste it.”

Earlier this month, Redemption was banned from selling some of its products in their current packaging after certain bottles were determined to “dilute the distinctiveness” of the design of Diageo’s Bulleit bottes.

