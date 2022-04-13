Ross & Squibb Debuts 2022 Rossville Union Barrel Proof Rye

Ross & Squibb Distillery (previously known as Midwest Grain Products of Indiana) announced the launch of Rossville Union 2022 Barrel Proof, its annual limited-release straight rye whiskey.

The rye features a medley of straight-rye mash bills, distilled by one of the largest producers of rye whiskey in America, the flavor profile includes aromas of rye spice, vanilla, caramel and oak. There are forward notes of caramel and vanilla, continuing onto baking spices and chocolate, then a finish of rye and a hint of mint, according to the distillery.

“Rossville Union 2022 Barrel Proof is another example of the great rye-whiskey tradition we’ve carried on at Ross & Squibb Distillery and yet another reason Indiana is the rye capital of the world,” said Ian Stirsman, master distiller at Ross & Squibb distillery. “As the popularity of rye whiskey continues to grow, we’ve selected another exceptional medley of rye mash bills to satisfy even the most discriminating tastes among the ever-growing numbers of rye-whiskey drinkers.”

This year’s release included 82 barrels, a number that is etched onto the label of every bottle of Rossville Union Barrel Proof. For the first time, all bottles include a 7-year age statement on their label.

Coming in at 117.2 proof, this 3,000-case release is set to reach retail shelves across the country starting this month.

