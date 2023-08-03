 Still Austin Cask Strength Rye Whiskey Debuts
‘An Important Milestone’: Still Austin Rounds Out Core Whiskey Collection With Release of Cask Strength Rye

David MorrowAug 3rd, 2023, 1:02 pm
Still Austin Cask Strength Rye

Still Austin Cask Strength Rye Whiskey has arrived. (Photo: Still Austin)

On Thursday, Austin, Texas-based whiskey producer Still Austin unveiled a new member of its core whiskey lineup: Still Austin Cask Strength Rye Whiskey.

A barrel-proof version of the brand’s core rye whiskey, “The Artist,” this whiskey is distilled from 100% Texas rye and bottled at 116 proof.

“Words cannot adequately convey just how exceptional I think the first release of this product is coming out the door,” Still Austin Master Blender Nancy Fraley said in a news release.

This is the second cask-strength whiskey in the brand’s collection, following Still Austin Cask Strength Bourbon.

Still Austin describes the cask-strength rye as a “more aromatically intense, technicolor” rendition of The Artist.

“The release of this whiskey marks an important milestone in our business trajectory, as we round out the Still Austin family of spirits,” Still Austin Whiskey Co. CEO and co-founder Chris Seals said. “Our flagship spirits are redefining how the world sees Texas whiskey. For the last two years, our Cask Strength Bourbon has won Double Gold, and we’re proud to put our Cask Strength Rye next to it on the shelf.”

Still Austin Cask Strength Rye Whiskey has a suggested retail price of $65 and is available for purchase in most states via ReserveBar and StillAustin.com. It can also be found at select retail locations in Texas.

Still Austin Cask Strength Rye Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Rich notes of cherry cobbler with a buttery cinnamon crust, candied ginger and lemon peels, and apricot streusel coffee cake

Taste: Grilled peaches with mint ice cream, apple and marzipan dumplings, and gingerbread cookies with lemon zest

Finish: A long, spicy finish evokes sensations of baking spices in brown butter, muddled cherries and mint leaves.

In June, Still Austin announced a new series of Bottled In Bond whiskeys, kicked off by an excellent bourbon.

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

