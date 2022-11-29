Still Austin Launches 'The Artist' Rye Whiskey

Two years after launching its bourbon, “The Musician,” Still Austin Whiskey Company is releasing a rye whiskey to become its partner in the distillery’s core lineup.

“The Artist” is a straight rye whiskey made from Texas grains. Still Austin says the whiskey is “dedicated to the dreamers, visionaries, and artists who have inspired the team.”

Aged for at least two years and bottled at 99.6 proof, Still Austin’s new flagship rye whiskey is now available at the Still Austin distillery tasting room and in Texas for a suggested retail price of $50. It is also available online from ReserveBar.

While a whiskey this young may be cause for low expectations in most cases, we’re optimistic that this whiskey will outperform its age statement, since Still Austin has impressed with young bourbon in the past.

“Our team put a lot of hard work and love into this release,” Brandon Joldersma, chief operating officer at Still Austin, said in a news release. “We could not be prouder to bring another expression to life that represents the spirit of our city.”

The artwork on the label was created by Texas native and artist Marc Burckhardt. It is the latest in the series of “archetypical” Austinite label art, which is also on Still Austin’s The Musician and The Naturalist bottles. According to the brand, each piece of artwork “provides a sense of the people who have influenced and inspired the team, while paying homage to the Texas terroir.”

Still Austin “The Artist” Rye Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Honey, cherries, fig, clove and coffee

Taste: Spicy chocolate, apricot, sandalwood, ginger and caramel

Finish: Cinnamon, molasses, nutmeg and orange zest

Still Austin was founded by three Austin, Texas families in 2015. All of its spirits are crafted using grains grown by Texas farmers.

