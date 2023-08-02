Templeton Unveils Tequila Cask Finish Rye

On Tuesday, Iowa-based Templeton Distillery unveiled a tequila cask-finished whiskey, which will be released in September. Templeton first unveiled the whiskey this week at the Tales of the Cocktail convention in New Orleans.

A limited release, Templeton Rye Tequila Cask Finish was aged at least six years in American oak barrels before spending an additional three to six months in Tequila Corralejo 99,000 horas Extra Añejo barrels. It’s bottled at 92 proof.

This is the fifth release in Templeton’s limited-edition cask finish series.

“This collaboration is a testament to our drive to push the boundaries of innovation with our cask finish series,” Shane Fitzharris, SVP commercial of Infinium Spirits, Templeton’s parent company, said in a news release. “With these fantastic Tequila Corralejo barrels and a 3-6-month secondary maturation finish, we have created a special release that delivers great complexity and a flavor profile that spectacularly balances Rye spice with Agave sweetness.”

About Templeton Distillery

The Templeton, Iowa distillery dates back to Prohibition, when the town’s residents made whiskey and hid it in their basement. Today, Templeton is known for its rye whiskey, which has a 95% rye, 5% malted barley mashbill and is aged from Indiana super-producer MGP.

