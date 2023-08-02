 Templeton Unveils Tequila Cask Finish Rye |
Templeton Looks to ‘Push the Boundaries of Innovation’ With Rye Finished in Tequila Casks

David MorrowAug 2nd, 2023, 2:33 pm
Templeton

(Photo: Templeton Distillery)

On Tuesday, Iowa-based Templeton Distillery unveiled a tequila cask-finished whiskey, which will be released in September. Templeton first unveiled the whiskey this week at the Tales of the Cocktail convention in New Orleans.

A limited release, Templeton Rye Tequila Cask Finish was aged at least six years in American oak barrels before spending an additional three to six months in Tequila Corralejo 99,000 horas Extra Añejo barrels. It’s bottled at 92 proof.

This is the fifth release in Templeton’s limited-edition cask finish series.

“This collaboration is a testament to our drive to push the boundaries of innovation with our cask finish series,” Shane Fitzharris, SVP commercial of Infinium Spirits, Templeton’s parent company, said in a news release. “With these fantastic Tequila Corralejo barrels and a 3-6-month secondary maturation finish, we have created a special release that delivers great complexity and a flavor profile that spectacularly balances Rye spice with Agave sweetness.”

About Templeton Distillery

The Templeton, Iowa distillery dates back to Prohibition, when the town’s residents made whiskey and hid it in their basement. Today, Templeton is known for its rye whiskey, which has a 95% rye, 5% malted barley mashbill and is aged from Indiana super-producer MGP.

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

