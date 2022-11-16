Templeton Releases Rye Whiskey Finished in Stout Casks

On Tuesday, Iowa distillery Templeton released its 2022 Stout Cask Finish expression. This is the fourth release in Templeton’s Barrel Finish Series, which launched in 2019.

“This year, our Stout Cask Finish expression provides a fresh perspective and has proven disruptive within our Barrel Finish Series, mixing subtle coffee tones with rye pepper and spice,” Blair Woodall, senior vice president and general manager of Templeton Distillery, said in a news release. “This new-to-market release is sure to elevate any classic cocktail.”

Templeton’s Barrel Finish Series debuted in 2019 with a Maple Cask Finish and continued in 2020 with a Caribbean Rum Cask Finish and in 2021 with an Oloroso Sherry Cask Finish.

Bottled at 92 proof, Templeton Rye Finished in Stout Casks is available internationally in limited quantities at a suggested retail price of $54.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

In September, Templeton announced the release of its Barrel Strength Rye.

Templeton Rye Finished in Stout Casks Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Aromas of roasted chocolate, creamy cocoa, and dried apricot hint spectacularly at what’s to come

Taste: Complex and full-bodied with sweet malt and roasted barley that dovetail with black cherries and toasted almonds, giving way to subtle coffee tones over a base of rye pepper and spice

Finish: Perfectly balanced with a creamy mouthfeel of roasted coffee and cocoa that slowly dissipates into a long decadent finish

