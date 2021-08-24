The Best Rye Whiskey for an Old Fashioned | Whiskey Raiders

Old Forester Rye is hands down your best option for an Old Fashioned. Old Forester is bottled at 50% ABV and has no age statement. It’s an American whiskey with high scores across the board on the Whiskey Raiders site.

Why is Old Forester Rye the Best for an Old Fashioned?

Old Forester Rye is the best rey for an old fashioned, because it is a decent rye that’s not going to break the bank. It’s got all the characteristics of a great rye, but not super complex. Perfect for a all kinds of whiskey cocktails with plenty going on.

Nose: Fresh on the nose with lots of cracked pepper, clove, a hint of mint, and big clove + brown sugar.

Taste: Thin to medium on the palate, plenty of brown sugar, clove, coffee, toffee, and some spearmint. A bit of oak, but not a ton.

Finish: Long finish, leaning a hair bitter but brought back around with clove, brown sugar and some brown butter.

