Woodcutter's Daughter, 'Transatlantic' Rye | Whiskey Raiders

There’s a new whiskey on the market, and it’s causing quite a stir. This rye whiskey is a blend of American and British whiskeys, making it a “transatlantic” whiskey. The distillery that produced the drink is located in the south of England, and it combined liquid from both countries to create something unique.

Named The Woodcutter’s Daughter, this rye whiskey comes from a Surrey-based distillery called Silent Pool. The name of the U.S. distillery involved in the collaboration has not been disclosed. However, we do know that it is an East Coast distillery. Ian McCulloch, CEO and founder of Silent Pool, said that two different methods of distilling were used between the two ryes.

“Two distillation techniques have been used, one using a pot still, one using a continuous still, one used temperature controlled fermentation, the other not.” McCulloch said, according to Robb Report. “We need to provide consumers with new product, and that’s why we at Silent Pool have turned the accepted historic view of whisky on its head. … We found a great production company who share the same values as we do, they just happen to be 3,500 miles away.”

The Woodcutter’s Daughter Tasting Notes

The Woodcutter’s Daughter is bottled at 46% ABV after aging in both new heavily charred American oak barrels and French oak wine casks for three years. This is said to add floral and berry notes to the palate as well as vanilla and honey, making for a well-rounded and complex flavor profile. The finish is long and smooth, with overwhelming spice, according to Silent Pool.

Each bottle is individually numbered, with a limited run of 1,000 bottles to be sold exclusively via the Silent Pool Distillers website from August 1 for a suggested retail price of £65 ($79). The whisky is available to pre-order now.

