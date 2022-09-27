1st Uncle Nearest Rye Whiskey Arrives | Whiskey Raiders

Shelbyville, Tennessee whiskey brand Uncle Nearest this month launched its first rye whiskey, according to Good Spirits News. Uncle Nearest Uncut/Unfiltered Straight Rye Whiskey launched as a distillery-exclusive whiskey on Sept. 17.

Bottled at 52.9% ABV, the first Uncle Nearest rye whiskey is priced at $149.

Uncle Nearest is named after the formerly enslaved man, Nathan “Nearest” Green, who taught Jack Daniel the art of distilling.

“My great-great-grandfather was known for his whiskey filtration method,” said Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler, a descendent of Nearest Green. “But this 100% rye is so spectacular, we dared not cut or filter it.”

Those unable to pick this rye up from Shelbyville need not worry. According to the brand, Uncle Nearest will release more rye whiskey “in the coming months, including Straight Rye and Single Barrel Rye.”

“Born in the North – in Canada according to the exact American specifications required to be a Straight Rye Whiskey — and raised in New York for a minimum of four years before moving down to Tennessee, this Rye is crafted and blended by Victoria,” Uncle Nearest CEO and founder Fawn Weaver said.

Last month, Uncle Nearest was included on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing privately owned companies in the U.S.

Last week, Byron Copeland and Tracie Franklin became the first graduates of Uncle Nearest’s and Jack Daniel’s Leadership Acceleration Program, a comprehensive whiskey industry apprenticeship program that’s part of the Nearest and Jack Advancement Initiative.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!