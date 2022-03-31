David Ortiz, WhistlePig Launch Baseball Bat Whiskey

WhistlePig Whiskey announced Thursday the release of its first whiskey in its new single barrel PiggyBack Legends Series, beginning with a six-year rye whiskey created for and selected by Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz, aka Big Papi.

The WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Big Papi Barrel, is the world’s first toasted baseball bat-finished whiskey and was released Thursday, one week before MLB’s opening day.

The 100% rye whiskey was aged six years in American Oak and finished in barrels containing toasted DO34 maple wood bats, Ortiz’s signature. The rye is bottled at 96.56 proof.

“I’m thrilled to go to bat for WhistlePig Whiskey by kicking off the first limited-edition collection in the new Legends Series,” Ortiz said in a news release. “This first-of-its-kind whiskey gives fans the opportunity to celebrate America’s pastime over a drink that connects them further to the sport.”

WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Big Papi Barrel is available for preorder now on WhistlePig’s website for $49.99, with shipping expected to commence in mid-April.

In addition, a very limited number of bottles signed by Ortiz are available here for $340. Proceeds from the sales of each signed bottle will benefit the David Ortiz Children’s Fund which provides critical pediatric health care to children in New England and the Dominican Republic.

“If you ask anyone at the distillery, they’ll tell you my signature quote is ‘I’ll put anything in a barrel once.’ This experiment was particularly fun in that it brings together two of my favorite things – breaking new ground for Rye Whiskey, and sports,” said Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig Blender. “It was incredible to collaborate with David Ortiz, whose toasted maple bats add layers of spice and caramelized notes to the bold, 100% Rye character of WhistlePig PiggyBack. I think fans of the game – regardless of team – will find a home run in the Big Papi Barrel.”

If you get your hands on this limited-edition bottle, WhistlePig recommends using it in a “Big Papi Old Fashioned,” which consists of 1.5 ounces WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series: Big Papi, 0.25 ounces of maple syrup, three dashes of bitters and fresh orange peel for garnish.

Ortiz began his MLB career in Minnesota, spending five years with the Twins. He will always be remembered for being a member of the Boston Red Sox, however. Ortiz spent 13 seasons in Boston, where became a World Series champion three times over and a 10-time All-Star. Ortiz also holds the Red Sox single-season record for home runs with 54, which he set during the 2006 season.

The PiggyBack Legends Series will continue with two more iterations following Ortiz’s whiskey.

