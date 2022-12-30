WhistlePig and Sunkist Launch Dry and Wet RTD Old Fashioneds

This week, Vermont-based whiskey brand WhistlePig Whiskey announced the release of two ready-to-drink Old Fashioned cocktails created in collaboration with Sunkist.

With Dry January looming, WhistlePig and Sunkist opted to make one of the new Old Fashioneds alcohol-free.

WhistlePig’s limited-edition Dry Orange Fashioned is crafted with 100% Rye Non-Whiskey, Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup and Sunkist Navel oranges. The drink is intended to provide the sipping experience of an Old Fashioned minus the booze and contains 10% of the daily value of Vitamin C per serving.

The Dry Orange Fashioned launches alongside its wet counterpart: the WhistlePig Orange Fashioned Cocktail, made with WhistlePig rye, Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup and Sunkist Navel oranges.

“As you temporarily toast goodbye to your faithful Old Fashioned in January, you can count on our Dry Orange Fashioned for your cocktail fix with the Wet Orange Fashioned waiting for you on the other side,” Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig head blender, said in a news release. “After the success of last year’s PiggyBack 100% Rye Non-Whiskey limited edition, we are committed to bringing fans another innovative sipping experience and standing by our bartending family.”

All of the proceeds from the sale of the new RTD cocktails will go to New Orleans nonprofit Turning Tables. WhistlePig said in the news release that the funds will go to bartenders nationwide who “see less bar traffic and fewer tips during the January drought.”

The premixed cocktails are available for purchase online here for $49.99 per 750-milliliter bottle.

Additionally, WhistlePig and Sunkist are hosting a giveaway, which can be entered via this link. Enter to win “citrusy cool prizes, including a taste tour of California-grown Sunkist specialty oranges, a WhistlePig Old Fashioned home bartending kit, an Orange Amps Crush Pro 60 amplifier and more,” per the brands.

