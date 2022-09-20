WhistlePig Whiskey Announces 2 Executive Hires

WhistlePig Whiskey on Tuesday announced two appointments to its executive team: Sarah Long has been named chief marketing officer and Duffey Sida chief sales officer.

Long comes from Mars Wrigley, where she also held the role of CMO. Prior to that, she was a vice president of marketing and then CMO at Rémy Cointreau. Earlier in her career, she also held roles at Molson Coors and Diageo.

“WhistlePig has proven itself as an unrivaled player in the whiskey industry, and I’m honored to join a team of boundary-pushing whiskey wizards,” Long said in a news release. “I look forward to collaborating with WhistlePig to help elevate the brand during the right moments and foster continued success and community for WhistlePig and its growing fandom.”

Sida has worked in spirits sales for 20 years, including with Constellation and Campari, the latter of which he’s been with for the past 14 years, most recently in the position of head of rare U.S. Earlier in his career, he held positions with Dell and Novartis.

“In the 20 years that span my spirits sales career, I’ve never had a position quite like the one with the indie leader of craft whiskey. To say I’m excited is an understatement,” Sida said. “I’m eager to find groundbreaking avenues for creating strategic sales growth and expanding our relationships with whiskey distributors and fanatics.”

WhistlePig, which has built a reputation as one of the U.S.’s premier rye whiskey producers, announced its first bourbon in late August.

“While we all look at our brilliant whiskey-making team to call the shots, Sarah and Duffey’s decades of leadership experience in both CPG as well as the broader spirits industry will help propel the brand forward to our next phase of market growth with Bourbon and more whiskey experimentation,” said Jeff Kozak, CEO of WhistlePig. “We’ll drink to that.”

