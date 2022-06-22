WhistlePig Expands Into Brewery Space to Boost Production

WhistlePig Whiskey is expanding its space.

Mass Bay Brewing Company on Friday announced that it reached an agreement in principle to acquire Vermont-based Long Trail Brewing Company, producer of the Long Trail, Otter Creek and Shed brands. As part of the agreement, WhistlePig, which also is based in Vermont, will take over the Otter Creek and Shed brewery in Middlebury.

After a transition period, WhistlePig will convert production capabilities to bottling and distilling and continue to use the brewing capabilities in Middlebury.

“We believe the additional production capacity in Middlebury will complement our grain-to-glass distilling and warehousing operation on our 500-acre farm and are hopeful we can continue to grow both our brands and job opportunities in our community,” WhistlePig CEO Jeff Kozak said in a news release.

Founded in 2007, WhistlePig has become a major player in American whiskey, even claiming to be the No. 1 whiskey in the ultra-premium and luxury rye category in North America.

In March, WhistlePig released the world’s first toasted baseball bat-finished whiskey, selected by Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

In April, WhistlePig announced its inaugural No History No Rules cocktail competition for bartenders across the United Kingdom.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!