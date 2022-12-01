WhistlePig PiggyBank Rye Is Bottled in Pig-Shaped Decanter

On Thursday, in time for the holidays, Vermont distillery WhistlePig Whiskey unveiled its latest limited-edition whiskey: 10-year-old PiggyBank Rye.

The whiskey is aged 10 years and comes bottled at 110 proof in a 1 liter pig-shaped decanter, which is a replica Berkshire Bitter Pig decanter. The whiskey, which celebrates the 10-year anniversary of WhistlePig winning its first “Best Rye” award, pours from the pig’s rear.

“We won our first ‘Best Rye’ award for an innovative whiskey release in 2012,” Jeff Kozak, WhistlePig CEO, said in a news release. “And we haven’t stopped experimenting since. We’ve broken ground on nine Rye grain and experimental crop fields across 500 acres in Vermont, fermented yeast foraged from a ham’s hind, delivered the Great Beer Rescue, countless epic finishes, and even a whiskey fueled car. We’re erasing the boundaries of traditional whiskey making in an attempt to bring you the best of Rye the best way we know how – big, bold and unapologetic.”

While this decanter is a replica, WhistlePig auctioned an original 19th-century, antique Berkshire Bitter Pig filled with 20-year-old rye whiskey. The auction was hosted by Christie’s in June, and the decanter sold for $125,000 to nonprofit Rally 2 Give. WhistlePig donated all proceeds to the Gumball 3000 Foundation, which works to enhance the lives of underprivileged youths.

Beyond the decanter, Rally 2 Give was invited to custom finish a barrel of WhistlePig Rye Aged 20 Years in a selection from WhistlePig’s experimental barrel warehouse. The nonprofit intends to use the barrel to support its philanthropic efforts.

“With zero generations of tradition behind us, we’re only looking forward,” WhistlePig Whiskey Scientist Liz Rhoades said. “This is the story of the next decade of WhistlePig – one that will bring new frontiers beyond Rye, even bigger age statements, stupendous complexity and undoubtedly more pig hijinks. There’s no better way to mark the occasion than with an incredibly delicious whiskey that arrives from behind.”

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank is available at select premium liquor stores across the nation for a suggested retail price of $199.99 per 1-liter pig decanter.

