Widow Jane Paradigm Rye Debuts | Whiskey Raiders

On Tuesday, Brooklyn-based Widow Jane Distillery announced its latest small-batch whiskey: Paradigm Rye. This rye will be the first nationally available Widow Jane product that includes the brand’s own distillate in the blend.

Paradigm is a blend of Widow Jane’s Brooklyn-made rye, Indiana rye and Kentucky rye.

“The goal with Paradigm is to reset the standard for great rye whiskey that spotlights equally the arts of distilling, blending, and finishing, which embodies what we do here at Widow Jane,” Widow Jane head distiller and blender Sienna Jevremov said in a news release. “Paradigm Rye follows the brand’s history of bringing an unusual, fruit forward profile in a rye, backed up with the spice that bartenders seek for cocktails.”

Widow Jane will give Paradigm Rye a “soft rollout in key markets” before introducing it to national retail locations this summer, Widow Jane said in a news release. Bottled at 93 proof, the whiskey will sell for a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Widow Jane suggests enjoying Paradigm Rye neat or in a Brooklyn cocktail, which it recommends making with the following proportions:

2 oz Widow Jane Paradigm Rye

3/4 oz dry vermouth

1/4 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

2 dashes aromatic bitters

Garnish skewered maraschino cherry

In October, Widow Jane announced the departure of its then-master distiller, Lisa Wicker, after five years.

Widow Jane Paradigm Rye Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Lemon Meringue Pie, Spring Flowers, Cut Grass, Lychee

Taste: Buttered Rye Toast, Mandarin Marmalade, Cedar, White Pepper

Finish: Thyme, Artichoke, Earl Grey, Sandalwood, Peach

