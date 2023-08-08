 Widow Jane Paradigm Rye Debuts | Whiskey Raiders
Rye

‘Reset the Standard for Great Rye Whiskey’: Widow Jane Distillery Blends New York, Kentucky and Indiana Whiskey for Paradigm Rye

David MorrowAug 8th, 2023, 2:24 pm
Widow Jane Paradigm

Widow Jane Paradigm Rye is the latest release from the Brooklyn-based brand.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn-based Widow Jane Distillery announced its latest small-batch whiskey: Paradigm Rye. This rye will be the first nationally available Widow Jane product that includes the brand’s own distillate in the blend.

Paradigm is a blend of Widow Jane’s Brooklyn-made rye, Indiana rye and Kentucky rye.

“The goal with Paradigm is to reset the standard for great rye whiskey that spotlights equally the arts of distilling, blending, and finishing, which embodies what we do here at Widow Jane,” Widow Jane head distiller and blender Sienna Jevremov said in a news release. “Paradigm Rye follows the brand’s history of bringing an unusual, fruit forward profile in a rye, backed up with the spice that bartenders seek for cocktails.”

Widow Jane will give Paradigm Rye a “soft rollout in key markets” before introducing it to national retail locations this summer, Widow Jane said in a news release. Bottled at 93 proof, the whiskey will sell for a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Widow Jane suggests enjoying Paradigm Rye neat or in a Brooklyn cocktail, which it recommends making with the following proportions:

  • 2 oz Widow Jane Paradigm Rye
  • 3/4 oz dry vermouth
  • 1/4 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
  • 2 dashes aromatic bitters
  • Garnish skewered maraschino cherry

In October, Widow Jane announced the departure of its then-master distiller, Lisa Wicker, after five years.

Widow Jane Paradigm Rye Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Lemon Meringue Pie, Spring Flowers, Cut Grass, Lychee

Taste: Buttered Rye Toast, Mandarin Marmalade, Cedar, White Pepper

Finish: Thyme, Artichoke, Earl Grey, Sandalwood, Peach

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

