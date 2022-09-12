Yelawolf, Creek Water Debut Sometimes Y Premium Rye Whiskey

Creek Water, the whiskey brand launched by rapper and designer Yelawolf, on Monday announced the release of its first premium expression, a limited-edition 18-Year-Old rye whiskey called Sometimes Y. The release pays homage to Yelawolf’s collaborative album with singer and songwriter Shooter Jennings, which also is titled “Sometimes Y.”

Based on Yelawolf’s SLUMERICAN apparel brand, the new Limited Edition Creek Water Sometimes Y whiskey will be housed in a hand-made wood box with silver serpent emblems and hand-crafted leather details.

“This whiskey is really a love letter to fans of my music, apparel, and whiskey,” Yelawolf said in a news release. “Like the music throughout my career, this whiskey is a bit more nuanced, and refined but still packs a punch when you least expect it.”

Distilled and aged for a minimum of 18 years north of Raleigh, North Carolina, the whiskey is then double-barreled and finished in heavy toast virgin American Oak casks and Light Toasted French Oak casks.

With only 600 bottles being produced, this is a minuscule release. The Limited Edition Creek Water Sometimes Y whiskey will be available to consumers at a suggested retail price of $400 per bottle. It will be available for purchase at creekwaterwhiskey.com. ​

Creek Water Whiskey is created in partnership with Next Century Spirits, which last week unveiled a new bourbon created for the upcoming FOX drama “Monarch,” starring Susan Sarandon.

Limited Edition Creek Water Sometimes Y Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Spiced pears, cedar, dried cloves, wildflower honey, and a hint of ripe red apple

Taste: Dried black cherries, cooked Georgia peaches, cracked black pepper, and charred orange peel

Finish: Subtle notes of cured leather, aged tobacco leaves, roasted coffee, charred American oak, and toasted almonds with a clean and spicy ending

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!