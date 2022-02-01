Highland Park 50 Year Old Scotch Costs $29,744

A 50-year-old bottle of single malt scotch from Highland Park Whisky Distillery is set to release. The launch is so limited that potential purchasers will need to enter a ballot for a chance to have the honor of purchasing the Highland Park 50 Year Old.

Those who are chosen to purchase the bottle will need to pay a nonrefundable £200 ($270) deposit. And then, ya know, buy the bottle, which isn’t exactly cheap at £22,000 ($29,744) before shipping and taxes.

Only 139 bottles were created, and each was hand-signed by master whisky maker Gordon Motion.

According to Highland Park’s website, the bottles were created for China, and a “very small number” of those 139 will be available to purchase through the ballot. Those who wish to do so may enter the ballot here.

This is the fourth release of Highland Park 50 Year Old in the distillery’s 224-year history. The whiskey was created from casks laid down in 1960, 1964 and 1968 and bottled at 43.8% ABV.

2021 Highland Park 50 Year Old Tasting Notes

Color (no additives): Deep ruby, clear and bright

Nose: Crushed cloves, muscovado sugar and sweet currants conveyed on a whisper of new leather and soft peat smoke

Taste: Cinnamon and nutmeg aromatic spices, candied orange peel, and prunes soaked in alcohol delivering a deliciously rich yet fragrant spiciness. Hints of new leather again, and also toasted oak.

Finish: Aromatic peat smoke

