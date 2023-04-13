7 Best Affordable Scotch Whiskies to Buy | Whiskey Raiders

Quality scotch whisky is often thought of as an expensive and exclusive spirit, with any bottling worth drinking costing hundreds of dollars. However, there are a number of less-expensive bottlings that make this spirit far more accessible than you may think. From budget-friendly blends to vintage single malts, these seven whiskies offer an exceptional drinking experience without breaking the bank — each is one of the best affordable scotch whiskies you’ll find.

Whether you’re just starting out on your scotch journey or need an affordable bottle for everyday sipping, these value pours have something for everyone.

The Balvenie 12 Year DoubleWood

The Balvenie 12 Year DoubleWood presents an undoubtedly solid sipping experience. This Speyside spirit has been aged for 12 years in bourbon barrels before being finished for nine months in Spanish Sherry oak casks.

Its flavor profile boasts floral aromas that give way to zesty citrus tones and creamy honey notes. Hints of pepper, wood and oak spice provide complexity, while layers of sherry add subtle sweetness.

At an ABV of 43% and a price tag of $64.99, this Scotch whiskey is impressive both in its quality and affordability.

Speyburn 15 Year

Speyburn 15 Year is aged for 15 years in a combination of ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks. This single malt is bottled at 46% ABV without any coloring or filtering. It offers an array of flavors. Honey, pepper, tobacco, nougaty pastry filling, blackberries, lingonberry, dates and figs all make appearances.

Its mouthfeel is moderate but pleasant, and the ethanol is well-balanced at a nice proof of 92. It was awarded a Gold Medal at the 2022 International Spirits Challenge and 98 points from the International Wine and Spirit Competition. The best part is this whisky is available for about $65 — a very good price for a quality scotch of this age.

Old Pulteney 18 Year

Old Pulteney 18 Year is a premium single malt scotch whisky aged for 18 years in American and Spanish oak casks. Bottled unfiltered and undiluted at 46% ABV, this expression yields a nose of rising bread, sweet yeast, brine, honey and toffee complemented by caramel and butterscotch on the palate.

Its flavor profile also features peppery notes combined with clove, horehound and lemon peel as well as an underlying minerality and brine character, which can be attributed to the Pulteney malt used to distill it. A complex yet balanced whisky, this whisky can be found for $145, a good price for an 18-year-old scotch.

Tamdhu Batch Strength

Tamdhu Batch Strength is a sherry-forward single malt scotch whisky released at natural cask strength without any coloring or filtering. Aromas of caramel, brown sugar and honey are accompanied by notes of red apples, blackberry and toffee on the palate.

It’s a full-bodied whisky with impressive proof that hits all the right marks with pepper, coffee and oak adding complexity to its flavor profile. This NAS release is priced at $100 and succeeds in delivering an enjoyable sherry-bomb experience.

Glengoyne 18 Year

Glengoyne 18 Year is a sherry-forward scotch whisky distilled by Glengoyne distillery, which has been in continuous operation since 1833.

Aged 18 years in sherry casks, this whisky presents a moderate mouthfeel with aromas of caramel, honey, praline and light maltiness with touches of ash. The taste consists of nutty sherry flavors up front followed by caramel notes and light apple pie sweetness at the back.

Despite coming at a reasonable price tag of $174 for a scotch of this age, it has great complexity that makes it truly enjoyable and worth every penny spent.

Bunnahabhain 12 Year

Bunnahabhain 12 Year is a single malt scotch whisky aged for 12 years by Bunnahabhain on Islay. It has an ABV of 46% and can be found for between $60 and $70.

Bunnahabhain 12 Year is a blend of 25% sherry-matured malt and 75% malt aged in ex-bourbon casks, with no peat. On the palate, it has a medium mouthfeel that brings aromas of honey, tobacco and bread followed by sweet fruits and faint traces of sherry. There are also light notes of tobacco and salinity with a hint of ash that enhance the overall flavors.

Glenallachie 10 Year Cask Strength

GlenAllachie 10 Year Cask Strength is a single malt scotch whisky with an ABV of 54.8%. It can usually be found for between $90 and $100.

Distilled by GlenAllachie, it is bottled at cask strength with no added coloring or filtering and has undergone a 10-year aging process in sherry casks. On the palate, it has a medium viscosity and drinks a bit hot due to the higher proof. It features a prominent malty character along with some toffee and clove/nutmeg notes and finishes off with a light coffee note on the back palate that adds an interesting touch.

