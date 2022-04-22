Alan McConnochie, Manager of GlenDronach, BenRiach, Retires

Alan McConnochie, manager of The GlenDronach, Benriach and Glenglassaugh scotch whisky distilleries, is retiring after 49 years in the whisky business. The GlenDronach announced the news Friday on Instagram:

“It’s been an incredible privilege to oversee the distilleries of some of the industry’s finest single malt whiskies,” McConnochie said, according to the Herald. “The one element I will miss the most is the camaraderie of both the distillery team and the whisky industry as a whole. Being a part of the launch of The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years in January was a particularly proud moment, having personally helped to nurture those casks over the years. “Being a part of the launch of The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years in January was a particularly proud moment, having personally helped to nurture those casks over the years. I couldn’t be happier to hand over the reins to Laura, who is very well suited to continue to build the future of our skilled and passionate distillery team.”

McConnochie will be replaced by current distilleries production manager Laura Tolmie.

“It’s an absolute honour to be given the opportunity to be the custodian of these three stunning single malt distilleries, each with their own unique character and history and so highly regarded in the industry,” Tolmie said. “Combined with the passion and drive that the distillery teams have for the whiskies, I am extremely excited to be a part of the amazing futures of Benriach, Glenglassaugh and The GlenDronach.”

McConnochie’s whiskey career began in the bottling hall of Glasgow’s White Horse Distillers in 1973. He went on to work at Plymouth Gin in Devon and Laphroaig on Islay, before overseeing the re-opening of the Benriach distillery.

