Potential New BizarreBQ Scotch From Ardbeg | Whiskey Raiders

It seems the cat’s out of the bag for Ardbeg, as online sleuths have found the brand’s application for a new bottle label submitted to the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. Based on the name of the bottling — Ardbeg BizarreBQ — it appears likely to be an extension of Ardbeg’s BizarreBQ event, which took place earlier this year.

While Ardbeg has not released any official announcements about upcoming projects, the application was filed on Oct. 19, signifying that a press release may not be too far behind should everything go smoothly in the application process.

What We Know About the BizarreBQ Bottle So Far

From the image submitted of the front of the label, we can see that the bottle will be a collaboration with DJ BBQ, with whom the whisky brand also collaborated for the BizarreBQ this year. We also know the scotch will be bottled at 50.9% ABV.

The back label reveals that the scotch will be the brand’s first-ever barbecue-inspired whisky: “Matured in a combination of double charred oak casks, Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks, and experimental barbecue casks- oak toasted over a brazier packed with seaweed and birchwood.”

The label also says that the aging process has given the whisky aromas ranging from hickory smoked ham to espresso.

